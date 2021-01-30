DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Up 109.3% in January

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 109.3% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.60. 61,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,447. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

