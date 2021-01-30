Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

