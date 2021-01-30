Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

