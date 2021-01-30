DOWCOIN (DOW) Reaches Market Cap of $8,088.88

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $8,088.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOWCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DOWCOIN has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00090034 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003299 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012680 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOW is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 tokens. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

