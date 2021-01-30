DOWCOIN Price Reaches $0.0007 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DOWCOIN has a market capitalization of $7,908.96 and $1.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00092413 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003460 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012773 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOW is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 tokens. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

DOWCOIN Token Trading

DOWCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.