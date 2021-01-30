Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DFLYF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 2,442,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Draganfly has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

