Dragon Coins 1-Day Volume Tops $857.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $3.54 million and $857.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00913434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00056186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.15 or 0.04529365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00029361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

