Dragonchain Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and $123,229.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.16 or 0.00912134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.02 or 0.04424035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018413 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00028113 BTC.

About Dragonchain

DRGN is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,169,954 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

