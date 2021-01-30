DragonVein (DVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,870.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.01210115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00526262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002286 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

