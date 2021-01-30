DragonVein Hits Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. DragonVein has a market cap of $5.49 million and $1.49 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,839.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.46 or 0.01189318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.32 or 0.00518101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038192 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002280 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

