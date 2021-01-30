DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of DSPG opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.62 million, a PE ratio of -67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $556,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,160,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

