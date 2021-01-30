DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces $1.09 Quarterly Dividend

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.085 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,992 shares of company stock valued at $647,696. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.