DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $569,827.95

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $569,827.95 and approximately $1,564.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009814 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003914 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

