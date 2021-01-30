Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCT traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $48.34. 5,736,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,630. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.45. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

