Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.22

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and traded as low as $25.00. Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 167,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 56.31 and a quick ratio of 49.13. The company has a market capitalization of £65.77 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

About Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

