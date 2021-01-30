Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 775,844 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.77% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $215,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $3,166,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,657,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,676,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

