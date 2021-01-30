Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,890 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.25. 1,564,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,231. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

