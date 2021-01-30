Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,223 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 453.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,628,000 after purchasing an additional 400,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,277,000 after purchasing an additional 168,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $9.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.84. 5,747,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.27. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

