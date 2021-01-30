Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,668 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,330,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,341,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after acquiring an additional 867,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,760,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $67.05. 17,566,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,674,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

