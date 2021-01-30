Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,039.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $4.16 on Friday, reaching $288.80. 1,734,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.18. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

