Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $10.89 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,713 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.43. 2,598,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.