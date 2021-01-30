Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $12.32 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,529,000 after buying an additional 49,619 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $20.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $691.80. 782,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,108. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.24.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

