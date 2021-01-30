Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $13.26 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,552,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $68.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.