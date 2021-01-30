Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $16.14 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $8.43 on Friday, hitting $236.65. 1,160,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,664. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $267.20. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 144.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.31 and its 200-day moving average is $229.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.63.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

