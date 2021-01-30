Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $8.54 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,572 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,455,000 after buying an additional 149,367 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.36. 2,701,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,658. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

