Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.14% of Euronet Worldwide worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 22.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $501,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,377,121.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,767.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.96. 443,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,660. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 235.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.