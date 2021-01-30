Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after buying an additional 110,847 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,122,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.17. 1,821,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $129.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,675 shares of company stock worth $12,652,864 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

