Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 151,821 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 149.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $49,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $205.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,591,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,431,016. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $217.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.64 and a 200-day moving average of $181.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

