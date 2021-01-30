Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 22,534 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $19,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 60,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 310,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 52,254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,763,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

