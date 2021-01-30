Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,007,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

