Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,505 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Applied Materials by 17.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,758 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,507 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,943,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,271. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

