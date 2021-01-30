Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $739.96. 488,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 145.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

