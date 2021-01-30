Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 15,218 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

NYSE:APH traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.88. 2,156,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.98. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.