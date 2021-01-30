Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 15,595 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,595 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

