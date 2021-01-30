Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 26,073 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,073 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.33. 3,512,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,681. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on ADI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
