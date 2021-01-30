Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 26,073 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,073 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.33. 3,512,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,681. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

