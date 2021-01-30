Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,138 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after purchasing an additional 139,857 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $840,338,000 after purchasing an additional 238,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $540,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,166,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,913. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.