Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 35,195 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $279,217,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $165.69. 5,969,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.47. The company has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

