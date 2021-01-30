Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,493 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,424. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

