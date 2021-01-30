Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Dynamic has a market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $225,158.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002311 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,222.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.77 or 0.04005449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00389447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.01206907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.00524484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.57 or 0.00407845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00245441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022104 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,270,190 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.