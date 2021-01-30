Dynamite (DYNMT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $36,898.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $64,899.08 and approximately $36,898.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00090489 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003298 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012672 BTC.
- EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.
Dynamite Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “
Dynamite Coin Trading
Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.
