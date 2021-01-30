Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.16

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $59,261.70 and approximately $55,237.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00089475 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003446 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012768 BTC.
- EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.
Dynamite Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “
Dynamite Coin Trading
Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.