Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.13. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 214,862 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

