e-Gulden 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $453.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $453.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00385541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003662 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000197 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,341 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,030 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

