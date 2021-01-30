e-Gulden (EFL) Market Cap Reaches $3.02 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $448.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00391045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,374 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,063 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.