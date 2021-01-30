Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.53

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $10.89. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 76,566 shares.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $254.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

