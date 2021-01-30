EagleX (EGX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One EagleX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EagleX has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. EagleX has a total market cap of $11,463.62 and approximately $444.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EagleX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00130773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00263821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065027 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,052.65 or 0.90971007 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.