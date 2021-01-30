EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average is $134.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

