Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.41.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of EMN opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

