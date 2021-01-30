EasyFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.96 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi token can currently be bought for approximately $7.52 or 0.00021797 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00130403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00260546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064183 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,370.61 or 0.90974847 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

