Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Stock Position Increased by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 84,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

